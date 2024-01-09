PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with consumer tech journalist Jennifer Jolly.

Jennifer calls in from the CES Tech Conference in Las Vegas, the biggest gadget show on the planet!

Jennifer discusses some of the latest and greatest laptops around, including the Samsung GalaxyBook4 Series. These AI PCs will deliver unparalleled productivity, connectivity, and personalization!

The Kohler SpaViva Handshower and Cleansing Device can transform your bathroom into a spa! You can use it as a rotating face brush, body brush, body scrubber, or body massager!

The XREAL Air 2 Pro AR Glasses can allow you to access augmented reality anywhere, bringing a virtual big screen with you wherever you go, providing the optimal movie watching, gaming, or work experience.

Matic’s Smart AI Vacuum and mop combo can help you clean up with style! Using AI and five built in cameras, it can clean up better, quicker, and more quietly than other robot vacuums. Plus, it understands voice commands.

Pivotal’s new Helix ultralight e-V-TOL can is almost a flying car! Taking off vertically like a helicopter, it can fly 20 vertically like a helicopter, flying almost 20 minutes for 20 miles with speeds of 60 miles an hour. It can fly about 500 feet above Earth.

For more information, visit Techish.com