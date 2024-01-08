PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with consumer tech journalist Jennifer Jolly.

Jennifer calls in from the CES Tech Conference in Las Vegas, the biggest gadget show on the planet!

Samsung’s new QN900D Neo QLED 8K TV helps transform your viewing experience with beautiful picture and sound quality, utilizing AI to upscale low resolution content. You can also connect your Galaxy Buds2 Pro for some surround sound right into your ears.

Proclaim’s Custom Jet Oral Health system helps keep your mouth clean and healthy. It can cleanse out any harmful bacteria in just seven seconds a day. 60 jets pulse water between your teeth and gum line for a professional level clean.

Readyland has helped make AI accessible for kids. Using Alexa, kids can bring certain books to life, allowing them to have full conversations with certain characters from certain books!

The New Smart Electric Grill makes everything easier and safer. There are no open flames, and yet you can still taste all the delicious grill flavor. The grill is Wi-Fi powered, so you can start it up on your way home. Plus, zero emissions means it’s better for the planet!

Kaspersky cyber security helps you stay one step ahead of the hackers. Their VPN adds an extra layer of protection so you can keep your family’s data safe.

For more information, visit Techish.com.