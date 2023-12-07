PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jennifer Jolly, a consumer tech journalist.

Jennifer recommends some last-minute gifts for the tech-savvy people in your life.

For anyone who likes gaming, check out the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle. It includes everything you need to play right in one box and instant access to some of the best titles!

The KODAN FLIK HD9 Smart Projector lets you take movie night to the next level. You can pair it with a smartphone app to stream shows anytime, anywhere on the biggest and best screen possible.

The HP Smart Tank 5101 printer is made from recycled plastics and includes up to two years of ink made from all recycled cartridges, allowing you to print everything you need and support the planet.

The Cricut Joy Xtra can help bring your best ideas to life, letting you create custom cards, t-shirts, tote bags, water bottles, and more!

Finally, you can get the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G for free by switching to Total by Verizon between now and the end of the year!

