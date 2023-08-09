PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with tech-life wizard Jennifer Jolly.

Jennifer talks about how to stay on budget and keep your kids safe both online and off this back to school season.

Jennifer recommends buying refurbished tech for back to school, and suggests the straight talk wireless family plans.

Jennifer also explains how you can stay on budget with PayPal.

Jennifer also suggests using Kaspersky premium (with a coupon code B2S23 for 15% off) to keep your kids safe offline, and the Wiz Indoor Camera to keep them safe at home.

For more information, visit Techish.com.