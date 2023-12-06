PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with tech expert Andrea Smith.

Andrea helps you find the perfect holiday gift for even the savviest gift givers!

For tech, Andrea is big on a gift for the whole family, in this case, Cricut’s Joy Extra. This smart cutting machine can cut over fifty different materials, for hours of fun and crafts!

Andrea also recommends buying pre-owned devices from Plug.tech. You can save up to 70% off of its original retail price, and you get a 12-month warrantee and a 30-day money back guarantee!

Keep your eyes on the heated seat on the Bio Bidet BB-550 toilet seat from Bemis. This replaces your existing toilet seat, and makes the bathroom as comfortable as possible.

For some creative gift ideas, Adobe Express has you covered. The free online content creation app has a new drawing and painting feature, letting you unleash your creativity! You can even access more premium features with a $9.99 monthly subscription!

For more information, visit d6news.com/techforthewholefmaily