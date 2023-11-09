PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with tech expert Jennifer Jolly.

Jennifer walks you through some of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coming up on some cool gifts for the holiday seasons.

Jennifer calls in from her new Hydrow Rower, a full body workout rowing machine that offers online classes to help you get in great shape!

Jennifer also highlights the AIPER Segull Pro, an incredibly teched out pool cleaner that can climb pool walls automatically!

Make sure you check out the Vtech H-Hush Pro Sleep Training Soother can help put your kids to sleep, so that everyone in the house can have a good night’s sleep!

PayPal can also help you save with its cashback deals.

For more information, visit Techish.com.