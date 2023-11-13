PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, tech expert Jennifer Jolly discusses Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The powerful, thin, durable, and foldable phone fits right into your front pocket or your tiny purse when folded, and you can still capture photos and videos while folded!

Visit Samsung.com for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals!

Also check out the Ring Video Doorbell, which utilize motion detection and two-way talk to see and speak to people at your front door!

For the kiddos in your life, you might want to take a look at Storypod’s Screen Free Interactive Educational Audio Players, which allows kids to place a toy on top for a fun and exciting story! You can even play special messages from family and friends!

The McAfee+ Advanced Plan can help keep you safe from scammers, and it’s a whopping 60% off this holiday season!

Visit Slickdeals.com helps you find the best deals possible on just about anything!

For more information, visit Techish.com.