PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Doug Long from the Irish Boxing Club.

The boxing club is bringing Ireland’s boxing team back to the area for the sports spectacle of the season for their big match on November 24!

Doug discusses the logistics of bringing the entire team to NEPA, and explains how people are stepping up to feed the 15 boxers and five coaches Thanksgiving Dinners.

In memory of Doug’s mother, Betty, you could win over $3,000 in prizes, such as TVs and chrome laptops, at intermission during the Ireland Returns event.

Make sure to come on out for Team Ireland Returns on November 24 at 6:00 at the Holiday Inn in Dunmore!

For more information, find @IBCScranton on Facebook.