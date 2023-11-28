PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, take a trip to Kalahari Resorts, home to America’s largest indoor waterpark.

Kalahari has something for everyone in the family to enjoy, including a wave pool, a lazy river, and a children’s area for the little ones.

The thrill seekers can enjoy gravity defying slides, and tube slides you can enjoy with the whole family.

Kalahari doesn’t just offer a water park. Enjoy their escape room, mini golf, bumper cars, arcade games, and more! Plus, you can unwind at Kalahari’s full services spa, and enjoy their delicious food!

For more information, visit KalahariResorts.com