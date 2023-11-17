PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel highlight the Swingin’ Jazz Nutcracker Suite.

The Scranton Jazz Festival began in 2005 to celebrate the Electric City’s rich Jazz history and to bring music to even more people.

As the festival prepares to celebrate its 18th birthday, they are holding a special holiday event to benefit children throughout the area, the Swingin’ Jazz Nutcracker Suite Concert and Toy Drive.

Courtesy: Scranton Jazz Festival

Band members Marko Marcinko, Paul Rostock, Tom Hamilton, Kate Anderson, and Tom Kozic perform from the show.

Courtesy: Scranton Jazz Festival

Then, in the video below Chris and Rachel spoke with the maestro himself, Marko Marcinko, as well as nutcracker suite narrators Julie Dunphy and Emily Allegrucci. Marko discusses what to expect from the show, and why you should bring new and unwrapped toys to the event.

Next, the band plays more swingin’ tunes from the show in the clip below.

Finally, the band helps end the show with more beautiful music and festive fun as Paul Rostock offers Rachel the chance to play some tunes. Check it out!

For more information, visit ScrantonJazzFestival.org.