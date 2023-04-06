PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Judy Herschel and Barbara Durkin from Susquehanna Recovery.

Judy and Barbara explain that addiction is a disease, and talk about why the mindset that those suffering from addiction can just make up their minds and quit is so harmful.

They also describe some of the treatments available at Susquehanna Recovery.

Finally, they offer some advice to anyone who is watching who still believes that addiction is a choice.

For more information, visit SusquehannaRecovery.org.