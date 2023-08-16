PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on a very special PA live!, Rachel welcomed some very special guests: The PSPCA Danville puppy participants in the 2023 Puppy Bowl!
For more information, visit PSPCA.org/adopt or call 570-275-0340.
by: Rachel Malak, Richard C. Kraus
Posted:
Updated:
by: Rachel Malak, Richard C. Kraus
Posted:
Updated:
PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on a very special PA live!, Rachel welcomed some very special guests: The PSPCA Danville puppy participants in the 2023 Puppy Bowl!
For more information, visit PSPCA.org/adopt or call 570-275-0340.
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about PA live! Look here before contacting us, you might just find what you need.PA live! FAQ
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign an on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the forms below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.Download the On-Air Waiver