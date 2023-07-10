PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with John McDonald from Subway.

John talks about Subway’s new Deli Heroes sandwich, and explains how Subway’s ingredients overhaul led to something delicious.

John describes some of these tasty new Subway treats, including the Titan Turkey, the Grand Slam Ham, the Garlic Roast Beef, and The Beast, with five pounds of meat on it!

He also talks about how you can try Subway’s newest sandwiches for free on July 11th from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

For more information, visit Subway.com.