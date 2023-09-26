PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Robin Deitrich from Strong Spas.

Strong Spas offers a variety of spas, ranging from starter spas to the most luxurious spas, right underneath their Bloomsburg Fair tent.

Even better, the spas are not only American-made, but constructed right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania!

When you buy a spa, you don’t have to be able to take it home that day. The team at Strong Spas can deliver it piece by piece to your place for some smooth assembly.

Robin also explains how you can customize your spa: Different colors, different exterior colors, different cabinet styles, different covers, insulated bases, stereo, lights, and more! The hard covers are even unique to Strong Spas!

You can also swing by their Lewisburg location to pick out your spa if you can’t make it to the fair.

For more information, visit StrongSpas.com or call 570-953-0604.