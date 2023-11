PA live! (WBRE) — Families United Network is dedicated to strengthening families by providing children and youth with a safe & nurturing community environment through a continuum of services that focus on reunification or permanency.

Wynter Gowarty and Abigail Schall joined PA live! hosts Rachel Malak and Chris Bohinski live in a sponsored segment Tuesday afternoon with more on how they are putting their resources to good use this holiday season.