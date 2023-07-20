PA live! — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Ricky Durst from the Pocono Raceway.

Ricky talks about how he can make the Pocono Raceway fan experience so memorable.

Ricky also describes the brand new viewing deck open for fans this season, and explains how you can get access to everything.

Ricky also discusses why he thinks NASCAR is such a unique sport.

In the video below, Chris and Ricky talk about what to expect over the race weekend, including carnival rides, the “Vet Village” military community resource, and more!

To purchase your tickets, visit Poconoraceway.com, but remember, kids under 12 can come for free!