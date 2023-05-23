PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Sue Schwartz, Co-Founder of Stand Up To Cancer, about the upcoming fundraiser with Mastercard.

Sue explains what Stand Up To Cancer is, and describes their mission statement.

Sue also talks about her partnership with Mastercard, and describes their new dining campaign: When you use Mastercard to order online from certain restaurants or grocery stores, Mastercard will donate one cent to Stand Up To Cancer, capping at $5 Million. The promotion will run from May 22nd until July 15th.

Sue goes into detail about the importance of a strong corporate partner such as Mastercard, and talks about what’s coming next for Stand Up To Cancer.

For more information, visit priceless.com/SU2C.