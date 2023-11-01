PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Lani Dickson from St. Mary’s Villa, a nursing home in Elmhurst Township.

St. Mary’s offers a variety of services, including a restaurant-style dining villa on the first floor (where residents enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner), a movie theater (so residents can watch a film every night, including Western Wednesdays), and a chapel.

Lani list some options for living quarters at St. Mary’s Villa, including semi-private rooms, standard private rooms, private deluxe rooms, and suites.

For more information, visit StMarysVilla.com or call 570-842-5274 and ask for Lani.