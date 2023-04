PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Korin Danchise-Curtis from St. Luke’s Penn Foundation.

The St. Luke’s Penn Foundation helps patients recover from traumatic events, including those related to drug abuse, by instilling hope, inspiring change, and building community.

Korin speaks about ways to prevent a relapse, and how to find treatment for addictions.

To learn more, visit the Penn Foundation’s website.