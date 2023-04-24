PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Robert Cannon from St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Dr. Cannon talks about the fentanyl epidemic, and explains the dangers of fentanyl.

Fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin and by touching an item or surface where it was present so Dr. Cannon has to wear a hazmat suit while in the presence of fentanyl.

He also explains how to reverse a fentanyl overdose, and what you should do if you think someone is overdosing on fentanyl or any drug.

For more information, visit St. Luke’s website.