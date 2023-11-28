PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Nicaila Matthews Okome, founder of Side Hustle Pro, LLC.

Consumers are expected to spend so much more than usual this holiday season, since over a third of people are expecting a holiday budget, and 70% of buyers have already started saving.

Nicaila expects consumers to actually visit stores in order to find the best deals, so small businesses can take advantage of this buy extending their hours to accommodate as many potential customers as possible.

Nicaila also lists some potential gift ideas, including food, slippers, and more! You can also check out Qucikbooks’ gift guide for some fun ideas.

For more information, visit Quickbooks.intuit.com/r/holidays.