PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live! Chris and Rachel spoke with David Pedri from the Luzerne Foundation and Denise Ogurkis, Jim O’Connell, and Dan Riley from Sleep in Heavenly Peace as a part of Eyewitness News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers dedicated to building bunk beds for children and families in need.

Jim and Dan talk about their roles as volunteers in the organization, and how to get involved.

For more information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit their website. For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.