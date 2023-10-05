PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Harold Shepley of Shepley & Associates.

Harold defines “bleeding money:” At the end of every month, some of your money is paid to places you don’t even realize, and this adds up in the long run.

To prevent this, Harold recommends “becoming a geek” for a short time: write down every time you spend money to see where it’s all going. Through this method, Harold was personally able to save $80 a month on Pepsi.

