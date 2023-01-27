PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jessica and Justine from Serenity Care, a personal care community which now operates five former Saber Health Facilities in NEPA.

Jessica and Justine explain the difference between Serenity Care and assisted living, and also talk about some of the new and exciting upgrades coming to their facilities.

They also discuss the services they provide to their residents, and how to get in contact.

For more information, visit Serenity Care’s website.