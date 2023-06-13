PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jessica Zielen and Kelli Gronka from Serenity Care LLC.

Serenity Care is a five-location NEPA based personal care community, offering help with daily life for their residents, including mobility assistance, medication managing, and nutritious food.

The guests talk about Serenity Care’s new vendor, and describe the taste of their restaurant quality food.

They also explain some of Serenity Care’s recent renovations.

Chris also checks in with Serenity resident Regina, who talks about how much she loves Serenity’s food.

For more information, visit SerenityCarePA.com, call 570-900-CARE, or find them on @SerenityCarePA on social media.