Chris spoke with Dr. Laura M. Pearlman about how to keep your eyes safe and healthy.

Dr. Pearlman talks about how long days staring at your computer screen at the office and scrolling through social media at home can negatively affect your eyes due to the amount of time spent staring at a screen.

She explains how our lifestyle choices affect our eye and vision health, and gives some advice for managing daily dry eye symptoms.

She also describes which eye drops you should use, and lists some other causes of dry eyes.

