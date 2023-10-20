PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Laura Ducceschi from the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

The foundation has been working to increase the quality of life for NEPA residence since 1954. In 2022, they distributed more than $8 million in grants and scholarship.

The foundation’s biggest fundraiser, NEPA Gives, is the single largest day of philanthropy in all of northeastern Pennsylvania. Throughout the fundraiser, 90 cents of every dollar spent on participating businesses goes to benefit grants, scholarships, and programs throughout the community.

More than 315 charitable funds benefit from the Scranton Area Community Foundation, so supporting them supports the entire community.

Laura gives some advice on how to start a charitable fund.

For more information, visit safdn.org.