PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Grace Coffin from Schuylkill County Mental Health and Developmental Services.

Since May is Mental Health Month, Grace will be hosting an event on May 8th. She explains what to expect at the event from featured speaker, Kevin Hines.

She also describes the importance of these sort of events, as well as Mental Health Month.

To register for the event, call 570-621-2890, visit Eventbrite or scan the QR code below.