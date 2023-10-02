PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Christina Curran and Rich Curran from McDonald’s.

Burgers are getting even better at McDonald’s! They’re making changes to some of their biggest burgers to make them even tastier.

McDonald’s is also releasing new sauces, including the Mambo and the Sweet and Spicy Jam, which even goes great with breakfast!

McDonald’s Halloween themed Boo Buckets are coming back on October 17. Keep your eyes peeled for a new design!

Plus, get ready for McDonald’s Spicy McChicken! You can even order it, as well as your other McDonald’s favorites, on the Mobile App!

In the video below, Chris and Rachel try the Sweet & Spicy Jam sauce!

For more information, visit McDonalds.com.