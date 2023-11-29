PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Attorney Greg Skibitsky and Ray Knaub from the Greater Pittston Santa Squad as well as Rich Corbin, owner and operator at McDonald’s.

The Santa Squad works to ensure every child in the greater Pittston area has presents to open on Christmas morning.

The guests explain how the organization began, and how you can help, before presending Chris with a special gift.

And since today is Chris’s birthday, the guests give him some generous gifts, plus the McDonald’s “Bohinski Meal!”

For more information, find @GreaterPittstonSantaSquad on Facebook, @SantaSquadPittston on Instagram, or email SantaSquad1225@gmail.com.