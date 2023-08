PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Vito Covino, Chief Creative Officer of NEPAGen-C, as well as Michael Knaus, owner of Safelock Portable Storage.

The guests tell the story of how they met, and why they decided to team up.

They also describe Safelock’s mobile units, and explain some different potential uses for Safelock storage.

For more information, visit SafelockPortableStorage.com or Safelock’s Facebook Page, or call 570-520-0825.