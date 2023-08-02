PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michele Newberry and Remington Sweeny from Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Michele and Remington give details on their upcoming fundraiser — the Pauly Friedman 5K — and why it’s so important.

They also explain who Pauly Friedman is, how the 5K benefits Help Line.

The 5K will take place on Sunday, August 6th, at the Friedman JCC.

For more information, visit fsanepa.org or call (570) 823-5144. When you register, use the promo code PALIVE5 to save 5 dollars!