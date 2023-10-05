PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Joe Riccardo, PolioPlus chairman Rotary District 7410.

Rotary has worked hard to eradicate polio, with global efforts to defeat the disease once and for all.

World Polio Day will take place on Tuesday, October 24, when local high school students and teachers will participate in educational activities to raise awareness towards the fight against Polio throughout the world at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Make sure to get vaccinated against Polio and other preventable diseases.

For more information, visit ImmunizePA.org or find @PennsylvaniaImmunizationCoalition on Facebook.