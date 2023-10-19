PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Joe Riccardo, PolioPlus Chairman of Rotary District 7410.

Each rotary district works hard to do good in their communities, spanning across 10 countries.

Joe discusses the dangers of Post Polio Syndrome, comparing it to Long Haul COVID, and explains how our community can make sure these deadly diseases don’t come back. Vaccines are important, so make sure you get your shots, and take credible science seriously.

The Rotary’s World Polio Day event will be taking place in Scranton on October 24, at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Make sure to attend to learn the importance of battling Polio.

For more information, visit ImmunizePA.org or find @PennsylvaniaImmunizationCoalition on Facebook.