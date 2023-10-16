PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Shawn Theodore, regional manager of Rohrer Bus.

With National School Bus Safety Week beginning on Monday, Shawn goes over some school bus safety features, and emphasizes the importance of keeping the public in the loop.

Rohrer Bus has their own trainers and testers in house in order to ensure any new bus driver is properly equipped to make their bus rides as safe as possible.

For more information, visit RohrerBus.com, find @RohrerBus on Social Media, or call 717-957-3811.