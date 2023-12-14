PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Rob Hosking from Robert Half Talent Solutions Firm.

Now is a great time to look for a new full-time job or contract position.

Rob explains that 60% of companies are looking to hire for a new full-time position, and 39% are looking to fill a vacated position. 70% of companies are planning to hire more contractors and plenty of projects paused in 2020 will be resuming, providing more employment opportunities.

If you’re feeling stressed, follow the three T’s: Take inventory, tap your network, and turn to a staffing firm.

For more information, visit RobertHalf.com.