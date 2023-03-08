PA live (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Morgan Bullock, the first Black female dancer in the history of Riverdance, about her upcoming performance in Scranton.

Riverdance is a celebration of traditional Irish music and dance set to a Grammy-winning score.

Morgan talks about her history with Irish dance, including how she placed 43rd at the Irish Dance World Championships in 2019. She recalls how difficult rehearsal for both Riverdance and the World Championships were, and compares the experiences.

Morgan also talks about her viral TikTok, where she dances to “Savage” by Megan The Stallion. Check it out here.

Catch Riverdance at the Scranton Cultural Center on March 17, 18, and 19. Purchase your tickets at the box office or by visiting BroadwayInScranton.com