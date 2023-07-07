PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel visited the Bloomsburg 4-Wheel Jamboree.

The jamboree takes place from July 7th through 9th, and will crawl with the coolest 4-wheel drive vehicles from all across the country.

First, Rachel spoke with Herb Shannon from Steve Shannon Tire Company.

Herb talks about why he feels like he and his company should be involved, and talks about his history with the tire business.

Herb also talks about what you can learn by stopping by the Shannon Tire Company stand at the jamboree.

For more information, visit SteveShannon.com

Rachel also talks about how much fun she’s having at the jamboree, as well talking with Curtis from General Tire, who explains how you can win a set of tires, in the video below.

For more information on General Tire, visit GeneralTire.com.

For more information on the jamboree, visit 4wheeljamboree.com/bloomsburg_4_wheel_jamboree/. Make sure to visit on Friday until 7:30, Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., or Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.