PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Eric Barrett from REDjuvenation in Dallas.

REDjuvenation is a wellness center which offers a variety of services to keep you feeling healthy and looking beautiful.

Dr. Barrett describes the health and wellness supplements used at REDjuvenation, and explains why he chose those brands. He also talks about how the supplements pair with REDjuvenation’s treatments.

He also talks about Geneo X, and the difference between this product and other facials.

For more information on REDjuvenation, visit their website or call 570-255-4728.