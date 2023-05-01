PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Amanda Plummer and Jan Sinthusek from REDjuvenation.

REDjuvenationis a full-service, one-stop MedSpa that offers a number of services designed to help you feel as good as you deserve to feel.

Amanda and Jan talk about Physiq, REDjuvenation’s body contouring and weight loss program.

They talk about how the program works, how long it takes, and how long the results last.

For more information, visit REDdjuvenation’s website or call 570-255-4728.