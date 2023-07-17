PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Eric Barrett, Amanda Plummer, and Jan Sinthusek from REDjuvenation.

REDjuvenationis a full-service, one-stop MedSpa that offers a number of services designed to help you feel as good as you deserve to feel.

The guests talk about Redjuvination’s hair care, and explain the new laseMD laser which can help patients grow hair back.

They also recommend Nutrafol to help with hair growth.

For more information, visit REDdjuvenation’s website or call 570-255-4728.