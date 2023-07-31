PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Eric Barrett from REDjuvenation.

REDjuvenation is a full-service, one-stop MedSpa that offers a number of services designed to help you feel as good as you deserve to feel.

Dr. Barrett gives Chris a quick tour of his procedure room, and explains what injectables and fillers are. He explains the difference between Botox and Fillers, and talks about REDjuvenation’s new line, Daxxify.

Dr. Barrett also explains how he would treat Chris, walking him through a hypothetical procedure.

