PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jill Payne, WIOA Manager, as well as plumbing students Christian Aryee and Mahyah Martinez-Jones.

The students explain how they found their passions for plumbing.

They also describe how Red Rock Job Corps Center’s hands on approach has prepared them for the job, and provided them with the education they need to thrive as plumbers.

The students show their skills, walking Rachel through some of their repairs.

Anyone interested in the Job Corps program’s variety of trade training programs can visit their website to learn if they can qualify and learn their niche.