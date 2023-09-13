PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jill Payne, WIOA Manager at Red Rock Job Corps Center, as well as carpentry students, Heaven Colon and Armani Vargas.

Red Rock has helped the students find their passions, like carpentry, and turn them into fulfilling careers. The students share their Red Rock stories, and explain how their hands-on school continues to prepare them for the future.

The students even walk Rachel through their current project: a floor installation. And don’t worry, Rachel gets in on the action!

To start your Red Rock journey, visit Keystone.Jobcorps.gov.