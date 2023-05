PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Bradley Yoder, a craftsman at Railside Furnishings, who shows off some of their furniture.

Bradley explains what Railside has to offer, and describes some of the showroom and customization options.

He also talks about how Railside’s wood shop customizations can help bring customer’s dreams to life.

For more information, visit Railside’s website or call 570-966-8949.