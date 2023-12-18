PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live, Jim Hamill from the Pocono Television Network hits the slopes throughout six different ski resorts in the Poconos: Ski Big Bear, Shawnee, Camelback, Jack Frost and Big Boulder, and Blue Mountain.

Joined by Brandon Hannan, Jim starts his day by driving to Ski Big Bear, which has 18 different trails and seven chairlifts to explore!

Afterwards, Jim and Brandon head to Shawnee Mountain, where Brandon learned to ski. They head down a 700 foot vertical for some snowy fun!

Next, they swing by Camelback Mountain, where they flex their awesome ski gear as they check out 39 trails, 15 lifts, and one of the biggest snow tubing parks in America.

Then, they head to Jack Frost Big Boulder, where you can hit 35 different trails, by day at Jack Frost and by night at Big Boulder.

Finally, they arrive at Blue Mountain Ski Resort for their last stop of the day. Blue Mountain offers 40 different trails with 16 lifts, and all of their trails are open for night skiing.

You don’t have to do it all in one day, but make sure you head to all six ski options throughout the Poconos!

For more information, visit PoconoSki.com.