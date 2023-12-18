PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Pocono Television Network’s Jim Hamill heads to two different fantastic Pocono Brewing Companies.

First, Jim heads to Log Tavern Brewing Company, where he speaks with head brewer Ryan Scott. Ryan has been homebrewing his own beer since the early 2000s, and he’s proud to turn his passion into an artform he can share with the community.

Ryan lists some of his tap options, and shows off his not-so-elusive Yetis.

Then, Jim checks out Barley Creek Brewing Company, the Pocono’s first craft brewing company, which opened in 1995. Trip Ruvane, the owner, discusses how the company has expanded since its early days. Now, Barely Creek offers its own Spirits Distilled Beer, wiffle ball field, s’mores dining campsites, and more!

Keep your eyes peeled for collaborations from all the different Pocono breweries!

Best of all, you can check out all the Pocono brewing companies by following the Pocono Beverage Trail. Make sure you’ve got your digital passport ready when you head to each location, and you could take home so Pocono swag!

For more information, visit PoconoBeveargeTrail.com