PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel take a look at some fun gift ideas for the snack lover in your life.

Prospector popcorn pops its way onto your Christmas list. This gourmet popcorn brand not only makes delicious treats but also provides competitive and inclusive employment for people with disabilities.

Each bag of popcorn comes with a handwritten card saying who packed your popcorn!

Also, Jones Soda, a craft soda favorite, has announced a new holiday flavor: Orange Chocolate! The new drink combines the sweet and tangy flavor of fresh oranges with rich chocolate. Fun fact, this pairing dates back centuries and is often associated with holidays and special occasions.

Jones Orange Chocolate also makes for great cocktails, floats, desserts, and other treats, and features Jones’ special labels where chocolate and orange joke with each other.

For more information, visit ProspectorPopcorn.org and JonesSoda.com.