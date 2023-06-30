PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Brandon Kelley from Premier Martial Arts in Forty Fort.

Premier not only teaches students kicking and punching, but allows students to become better versions of themselves, learning discipline, leadership, focus, and character along the way.

Brandon talks about the recent graduation ceremony held at the Friedman JCC this past Saturday.

He also explains what is required of a student before they can move up in belts.

He also describes the awards he gave out to students for good grades and charity events, and talks about his favorite part of graduation and watching students evolve.

For more information, visit premiermartialarts.com/pennsylvania-forty-fort, call 570-285-8022, or find @premiermartialartsfortyfort on social media.