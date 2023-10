PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Keyaira Beck and Gabrielle Torres from Perfect Storm Renovations.

Perfect Storm’s new cabinet lines come out on Friday, and to celebrate, Perfect Storm is hosting a launch party!

The party takes place on October 20 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 71 Winter Street in Pittston Township. Come on out for food, games, music, and 15% off using a new collection!

For more information, visit PerfectStormRenovationsLLC.com or call 570-899-8710.